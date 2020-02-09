Mrs. Sylvia Lopez Every, 64 of Douglas, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Isabella Baptist Church, 134 Old Mail Rd., Sylvester, GA 31791. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Jason Jones will be officiating.
Sylvia was born on September 17, 1955 in Sylvester, GA, to parents Alfonso and Arcola Bozeman Lopez. She spent her childhood years living in Miami, Florida and throughout her life enjoyed spending time at Florida beaches. She attended Worth County High School and upon graduation worked at Worth County Hospital. She later enjoyed a career in Human Resources at ConAgra in Sylvester, Athens, and Douglas, GA. She most recently worked at Elixir Extrusions in Douglas and loved her job and work family.
Since childhood, Sylvia was an avid animal lover. She adored her dogs and was active in animal rescue. She was involved in the Sylvester community and organized the annual Peanut Festival parade for years. Sylvia was known and loved for her spirited personality and passion for what she believed in.
Survivors include her husband Barry Every of Douglas, GA, son Adam Davenport of Sylvester, GA, sister Martha Lopez Snipes and her husband, Bud, of Albany, GA, mother in law Bonnie Every of Deland, FL, aunt Jo Ann Youngblood and her husband, Marion, of Sylvester, GA, aunt Irma Bozeman of Sylvester, GA, nieces Kristen Snipes and Michelle Miles of Atlanta, GA, as well as several cousins.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents Alfonso Lopez and Arcola Bozeman Lopez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Coffee Cause for Paws, 210 E. Ward St., Douglas, GA 31533, Best Friends Humane Society, 787 Ephesus Church Rd., Poulan, GA 31781, or your local human society or animal rescue organization
Banks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvester, GA 31791
(229) 776-2055
