Sylvia Kay Spraggins, 49, of Albany, GA died Friday, February 25, 2022. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 5, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Albany from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sylvia was born on September 8, 1972 in Atlanta, Georgia to Travis Gene and Sally Kay Benton. She was employed with the Worth County School System for 21 years and was currently a special education teacher at Worth County High School. Sylvia graduated from North Georgia College with a Bachelors degree, and added a Masters Degree in Education from Albany State University. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany, where you could find her most Sunday mornings doing sign language to the hearing-impaired congregation. Sylvia and her Husband Tim would help do American Sign Language at many churches and public service announcements with the City of Albany.
She was preceded in death by her niece Lindsey Benton.
Survivors include her husband of twenty-three years, Timothy Ray Spraggins, Sr. her children, Timothy Ray Spraggins, Jr. Alex Kenneth Spraggins, Abigail Nicole Spraggins, Hannah Grace Spraggins all of Albany, GA, granddaughter Ella Kay Spraggins, her Parents Travis and Sally Benton, Siblings Tim Benton (Sheri) and Susan Tuck (Brian).
Nieces, Savannah Sartain (Brandon), Kiley Price (Dylan), Megan Matthews (Nathan), and Natalie Jaramillo (Carlos), Nephews, Archer Edward Tuck and Bennett Brian Tuck
Those desiring to may make memorials in memory of Sylvia Spraggins to First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA, 31763
To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Spraggins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.