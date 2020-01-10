Doerun, GA
Tammy Hatcher Brown
Tammy Hatcher Brown, 55, of Doerun died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Chris Turner will officiate.
Born December 29, 1964 in Dougherty Co, GA, Ms. Brown was the daughter of the late Roy Hatcher and Jeanette Beck Hatcher. She worked at the Phoenix Center in Albany and was a member of The Lighthouse Church in Putney. Ms. Brown was also preceded in death by her brother, Randy Mack Hatcher.
Survivors include two sons, Brandon Sampson (Carol) of Doerun and Hunter Brown (Brianna) of Doerun; husband, Ricky Brown of Adel; one brother, Danny Hatcher of Albany; five grandchildren, Bristol Sampson, Luke Sampson, Prestyn Dalton, J.D. Dalton, Jaxyn Dalton.
Visitation will be from 10 -11 a.m., Saturday, before services, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lighthouse Ministries Church, 2320 Liberty Expressway, Albany, GA 31705.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlettcom.
