Taylor Nicole Rumph, 15, of Lee County, GA, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Navicent Health in Macon, GA. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Riverside Cemetery, Albany, GA. Nick Westbrook will officiate. Taylor was born October 3, 2004 in Albany, GA. Her entry into this world was not an easy one, but just because life may be hard, it doesn't mean it isn't worth living. Taylor lived her life to the fullest. Everyone who met Taylor instantly loved her, and she loved them. Taylor's infectious laugh was contagious. No one could light up a room like Taylor. Though she had limitations physically, nothing hindered her fiery, determined spirit. Taylor was a 7th-grader at Lee County Middle School West. Taylor loved school! Taylor left such a big impact on her teachers and her schoolmates. She taught them the greatest lesson of all, that with love and acceptance, all challenges can be conquered. Come August, the school just won't be the same without her. Taylor was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Richard Davis, and paternal grandmother, Carol Cowan Rumph. Survivors include her parents Stephanie Davis Rumph (James Creel) and Tommy Rumph (Kelly Thompson), and brother, Cohen Rumph, all of Lee County, GA; maternal grandmother, Mollie Davis, and paternal grandfather, Ralph Rumph, Jr. (Nancy), of Albany, GA; maternal great- grandmother, Lois Westbrook, of Dawson, GA; uncle, Ricky Davis (Brittany), and aunt, Tracy Suber (Britt), from Lee County, as well as numerous cousins. The services will be livestreamed on Facebook Live on Mathews Funeral Home Facebook page. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. Mathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657

Jun 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
11:00AM
Riverside Cemetery
200 Cotton Avenue
Albany, Ga 31701
