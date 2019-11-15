Teresa Jill Lyon Erickson, 48, of Lee County, GA, died November 13, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Eddie Garcia will officiate. Interment will follow in the Leesburg Cemetery.
Teresa was born in Albany, GA on May 3, 1971. She attended Albany Public School, graduated from Monroe High School and attended Darton College. She moved to Lee County in 1998 and was employed with E & E Engineering and with Medley Restaurant and Hotel Supply.
Teresa was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and was active in the NJR ROTC at Lee County High School. Teresa loved doing for others; she loved plants, flowers, animals, Disney, and the color pink.
Survivors include her husband of twenty six years, Darin Erickson, her sons, Brandon (Parker) Erickson and Dylan Erickson, a granddaughter, Virginia Kate Erickson, her parents, Charles A. Lyon and Maureen Kitchen Lyon and a brother, Gregory A. (Michelle) Lyon all of Lee County, GA, a brother-in-law, David (Christina) Erickson of Warner Robins, GA, a sister-in-law, Holly (Wade) Pollock of Mitchell County, GA, nieces and nephews, Gracie Pollock and Haiden Pollock both of Mitchell County, GA, Joey Erickson of Warner Robins, GA, Landon Lyon of Lee County, GA, and her loving fur babies, Bella, Lucky and Buster.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions to the Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.