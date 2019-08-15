Teresa Joan Welch, 65, of Pelham died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment in Pinecrest Memory Gardens with military honors. Rev. Keith Goodlett will officiate.
Born October 2, 1953 in Cairo, GA, Mrs. Welch was the daughter of the late Joseph Ponder and Hilda Hawthorne Ponder. She was a veteran of the United States Army. Mrs. Welch owned her own house-cleaning business. She was a member of Hand Memorial United Methodist Church of Pelham and the American Legion Post #141.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Norris Rogers (Dennis) of Sylvester; her son, Todd Whitfield (Shannon) of Cordele; a sister, Linda Ponder of Hartsfield; two brothers, Jeffrey Ponder (Alene) of Pelham and Randall Ponder (Pam) of Tyler, TX; six grandchildren, Ryan Norris, Garrett Norris, Ellie Whitfield, Hagan Whitfield, Brennon Whitfield, and Jaylee Whitfield.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (https://alz.org)
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
