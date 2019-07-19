Terri Renee Elder, 55, of Leesburg, GA, died July 16, 2019 at her residence. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Aaron McCulley of Philema Road Baptist Church will officiate.
Terri was a native of Leeds, AL and moved to Albany, GA in 1979 with her family. She graduated from Westover High School and attended Georgia Southwestern University. Terri moved to Lee County, GA in 1987. She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Albany.
Survivors include her daughter, Amelia Ann Elder, her grandchildren, Braelynn Elder and Nolan Brown, her parents, Joe and Marie Adair, three sisters, Tina Kozuch and Tracy Walker all of Lee County, GA and Tammie (Mike) Reynolds of Altamonte Springs, FL and four nieces, Lisa Kozuch of Lee County, GA, Christine Kozuch of Nashville, TN, Savannah Walker and Laney Walker both of Atlanta, GA.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
The family will be gathered at the residence of Joe and Marie Adair.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway, South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
