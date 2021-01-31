Terri Boulware ,66, of Albany, GA passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, February , 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Mark Walker will officiate.
Born in Albany, GA and a life-long resident, Terri was a graduate of Westover High School and was employed with the Gardner, Willis,, Plaire and Wilson, LLC for the past thirty five years. She was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Terri loved her fur children, Sophie, Lexi, Logan and Bella and loved to go to the gym.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Earl Boulware, Sr. and Evelyn Elizabeth Evans Boulware.
Survivors include her brother, Billy Boulware (Colleen), Powder Springs, GA, sister, Sandra Taylor (Larry), Albany, GA, nieces and nephews, Lorraine Mills, Cindy Boulware, Cleve Taylor, Melissa Pendley and Leigh Boulware.
The family is located at 212 Jarrett Dr., Leesburg, GA, 31763.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Terri Lynn Boulware to an animal rescue mission of their choice.
