Terrie Delaine McGee, 57, of Albany, GA, died September 7, 2020 at her residence. A visitation and viewing will be held Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Social distancing will be required.
Terrie was born on March 21, 1963 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to Charles and Dorothy Stone. She had lived in Albany all her life and graduated from Albany High School in 1981. Terrie was employed with Sunbelt Ford of Albany and loved camping, fishing, the great outdoors and animals. She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Ray Stone.
Survivors include her husband, Curtis McGee of Albany, GA, her son, Mark Addison of Ft. Myers, FL, her mother, Dorothy (James) Waits of Albany, her sister, Sherrie Haygood of Perry, GA and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Terrie to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA, 31721.
