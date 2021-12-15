...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of southeast Alabama, southwestern Georgia, the
Florida panhandle and western Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From late tonight through mid morning Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Mrs. Terrilea Davis Strawder, 66, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home, in Leesburg. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021, in the Leesburg Cemetery with Rev. Matt Harrell and Rev. Ross Powell officiating.
Born June 2, 1955, in Albany, Mrs. Strawder was the daughter of the late John R. Davis and Bonna Revere Davis. She worked for 26 years and retried from the city of Albany as a fleet manager. She enjoyed dancing, drinking Coca-Cola, and hanging out with her friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, and she will be greatly missed. Mrs. Strawder was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church for many years. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Johnny Lee Strawder; children, Kristy Tyus of Ellaville, Carrie April Smith and her husband, Shawn of Worth County, and James Strawder and Edwin of Atlanta; one sister, Bonna Jean Davis of Albany; and her grandchildren that she adored, Christian, Madyson, Kayleigh, Isabella, and Theiry.
