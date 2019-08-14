Terry Gray

Terry Phillip Gray, 69, beloved brother, friend, and companion, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Willson Hospice House in Albany, Georgia, after a five-month battle with cancer. His memorial service will be held 10:00AM Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Cobb Funeral Chapel in Moultrie, Georgia. The Reverend Julian Griner will officiate. The family will greet friends after the service at Cobb Funeral Chapel.
Born in Moultrie, Ga, on June 2, 1950, Terry was the son of the late Betty Sue Carlton Gray Schiermeyer and Henry C. Gray, Sr. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister and brother, Mary "Cissie" DeMott and Henry C. Gray, Jr. He is survived by his sister, Kathryn G. Wright (Paul) of Moultrie, Ga.; his brother-in-law, Lanny DeMott of Moultrie, Georgia; his great niece, Lexi Pike of Adel, Georgia; and his step-niece, Whitney Wright of Moultrie, Georgia.
Terry was a 1969 graduate of Colquitt County High School where he starred on the Packer football team. After graduation, he became an electrical engineer and was employed by several companies before working at Proctor and Gamble in Albany, Ga. He left P&G after seventeen years to open his own business, TPG Services, which specialized in landscape and arboricultural services. Terry sold his business in 2017 and proceeded to enjoy his retirement years fishing, hunting and woodworking. He was happiest on his boat searching for bream beds and bass, and he spent countless hours in his favorite tree stands hunting deer and watching the wildlife.
Terry's gregarious personality and his big, hearty laugh made him a friend to all. He never met a stranger, and he had friends in all circles. Terry was a natural caretaker to his friends and his pets alike. He will be especially missed by his four-legged pets: Jingles the cat, Chief and Sister, the Labradors, Little Man, the Pomeranian, and Georgia, the hound dog. He will also be missed by his beloved companion, Sally Webb Schatz of Albany, Georgia.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Phoebe Hospice and to Mrs. Louise Shiloh and Mr. Calvin Curry for providing such considerate care to Terry and his family during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory may be made to the Willson Hospice House 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA. 31707, the Moultrie Humane Society PO Box 2915 Moultrie, GA. 31776 or the Albany Humane Society, 1705 Oakridge Dr. Albany, GA. 31707.
The family may be contacted at the home of Kathryn Wright.
