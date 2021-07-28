Terry Nathaniel (Nate) Lee, 39, of Lee Co., GA passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Sandra Ballard will officiate.

Born in Albany, GA, Mr. Lee had lived in Albany, GA until moving to Leesburg, Ga in 2008.

He was a self-employed landscaper and attended East Albany Baptist Church. He was always smiling and loved his cat Fathead.

Survivors include his daughter, Payton Lee, his father, Mike Lee, Lee Co., GA, mother, Debra Casey Lee, Albany, GA, sisters, Heather Nicole Johnson, Lee Co., GA, Lacey Breann Lee, Daytona Beach, FL, brothers, Robin Carter, Albany, GA and William (Boo) Johnson, Las Vegas, NV.

The family will receive friends following the services at Mathews Funeral Home.

