...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Peak heat index values of 108 to 112 expected.
afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Taylor county of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Terry Nathaniel (Nate) Lee, 39, of Lee Co., GA passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Sandra Ballard will officiate.
Born in Albany, GA, Mr. Lee had lived in Albany, GA until moving to Leesburg, Ga in 2008.
He was a self-employed landscaper and attended East Albany Baptist Church. He was always smiling and loved his cat Fathead.
Survivors include his daughter, Payton Lee, his father, Mike Lee, Lee Co., GA, mother, Debra Casey Lee, Albany, GA, sisters, Heather Nicole Johnson, Lee Co., GA, Lacey Breann Lee, Daytona Beach, FL, brothers, Robin Carter, Albany, GA and William (Boo) Johnson, Las Vegas, NV.
The family will receive friends following the services at Mathews Funeral Home.
To find the home renovation projects with the lowest return on investment, Upnest analyzed data from the 2021 Remodeling Cost vs. Value Report. The Cost vs. Value (CVV) Report relies on an econometric model that uses construction cost estimates along with economic indicators, such as local m… Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.