Terry Wayne "T.J." Barnes, Jr., 35, of Worth County, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Floral Memory Gardens with Joseph W. Jones officiating.

Born December 16, 1985, in Albany, T.J. was a hard worker who worked in auto paint and body, loved his family and was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Begay; and his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Nancy Wonnie Barnes.

Survivors include his father, Terry W. Barnes, Sr. and Linda of Sylvester; his three children; 2 brothers, Corey and Matthew Barnes; step-sister, Heather Hancock; step-brother, Jeremey Hancock and paternal grandparents, Ed and Patricia Palmer of Sylvester.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.

Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Barnes family.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Monday, December 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Dec 29
Graveside
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2:00PM
Floral Memory Gardens
120 Old Pretoria Rd.
Albany, GA 31721
