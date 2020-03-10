The Reverend Dr. John Horton, Jr.

Macon, GA
Rev Dr John Horton, Jr.
The Reverend Dr. John Errell Horton, Jr., 82, former United Methodist Church pastor and beloved husband, father and grandfather went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00AM at Martha Bowman United Methodist Church with Dr. Bob Moon and Reverend Mark Magoni officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in Damascus Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Missions-Horton, South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7227, Macon, GA 31209.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read full obituary.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Hart's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Macon, Georgia 31210
(478) 746-4322
To plant a tree in memory of The Reverend Horton, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
