Theo Harris Peddy, Jr., 70, of Leesburg, GA died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Americus, Ga on September 14, 1949 and grew up in Dawson, Ga. Mr. Peddy had resided in Leesburg, Ga for a number of years. Mr. Peddy was a veteran who served in the Vietnam War as a Navy medic attached to a Marine air wing. He graduated with honors from Lyman Ward Military Academy in Camp Hill, Al in 1967 and from Georgia Southwestern State University with degrees in History and Medical Technology. He was a Medical Technologist employed by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Georgia Health Laboratory. He was preceded in death by his parents Theo Harris Peddy Sr. and Merle Barton Peddy.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Head Peddy, Leesburg, GA, daughters, Laura Peddy Copeland, Bronwood, GA, Virginia Lynn Peddy, Athens, GA, Hillary Peddy Pratt, Lithonia, GA, Brandi Marie Glover, Lee County, GA, son, Brad Alan Head (Kristiana), Leesburg, GA, sisters, Trelle Barton Law, Panama City, FL, Merle Peddy Reese, Herod, GA, grandchildren, Summer Lemax, Leesburg, GA, Peyton Parker, Leesburg, GA, Marley Pratt, Lithonia, GA, Elijah Garcia, Lee County, GA, Gresham Head, Leesburg, GA, Gracie Garcia, Lee County, GA, and Leona Head, Leesburg, GA, and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Word and Jaxon Word.
The family received friends Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 154 Water Oak Drive, Albany, GA 31701 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring ma make memorials in memory of Theo Harry Peddy, Jr. to Lee County Animal Shelter, 101 Mossy Dell Road, Leesburg, GA 31763.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
