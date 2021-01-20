Theologian Frank Walker, Jr., 82, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at home. His memorial service (viewing only) will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Albritten's Funeral Service Chapel in Dawson, GA. Albritten's is in charge of the final arrangements.
Theologian Walker leaves his loving memory to be cherished by his children, Gracita Thomas, Michael "Spudnik" Walker, Chavis Walker (Diane), Lucretia Walker, Devona Yates (Tony), Frank Walker III, Mario Walker, Portia Walker and other siblings; his fourteen grandchildren,; nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law Gloria Vanita Walker; and his widow, Erma Lee.
