Theora Whittlesey Brown passed away on April 6, 2021 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Americus, Georgia. She was an Albany native.
Theora was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Theora Lanier Rawls Whittlesey, her father, George Schley Whittlesey, Sr., her brother George Schley Whittlesey, Jr., (wife, Lynelle Whittlesey) and their baby brother (also George, Jr.). She would have been 101 years old in August.
Theora attended Miss Dorothy Doty's kindergarten, Mamie Brosnan Elementary School, McIntosh School and Albany High School where she graduated in 1936 at the age of 15 and was a 4-year honor student with Classical & Scientific diplomas.
She graduated from Stephens College in Columbia Missouri in 1938 with an Associate's degree in Arts. She then attended the University of Georgia earning a B.A. in English, a Masters in Education and a Sixth Year Degree in Elementary Education/Special Education. She was a member of the following organizations: Phi Mu Sorority, Phi Theta Kappa, Theta Alpha Epsilon, Phi Delta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, Kappa Delta Pi and a proud member of Mensa.
Theora was a devoted and skilled elementary teacher in the Dougherty County Public school system where she first taught fifth grade, then classes for gifted students and later taught students with learning disabilities before she retired in 1984.
Theora enjoyed being a member of the Albany Little Theater, and frequently appeared in their productions. Some of the programs from the plays that she participated in hang on the walls of the theatre building on Pine Avenue.
Theora had an interesting history.
In Albany, Theora was not only a teacher, but was also a secretary for Easter Seals. Beginning in 1939, Theora worked for the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in Dougherty and surrounding counties (earning the grand salary of $75 per month). She worked from 1944-1945 at WGPC radio station with an all-woman staff due to WWII.
She also worked as a proxy counter for ITT & ATT in New York City, for Davidson's in Atlanta as a mailing clerk, (letting customers know they had nylon stockings for sale again after WWII).
During the time that she lived in Birmingham, Alabama, Theora was the woman's Director for WBRC radio station, modeled for Loveman's Department Store (after 93 years, Loveman's closed on May 29, 1980) and she was a receptionist for Arthur Murray Studios.
In Columbia, SC, she sold real estate and was the top prize-winning participant on the TV game show "Win with Azalea". She also won many prizes for other types of sweepstakes contests.
In July of 1940 she married J. Scott Brown, Jr., of Atlanta.
Theora leaves behind four children, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren.
Her children are: Margaret Brown Puente, Sarah Hudson Brown Webster, Scott Whittlesey Brown (Nancy Brown) and Theora Flagg Brown Libby.
Her grandchildren are Hugh and Robert Bishop, Rachel McInnis (Jimmy), Becky Drake (Dan), Margaret Whittlesey Brown Weinberg (Freddie), Heather Lawton, Anderson Miller (Vianne), Francis Brown and step granddaughter, Annalee Wilkin.
Her great-grandchildren are Marshall, Ben and Julia Bishop; Tiffany Maki (Sean), Crystal Gordon (Kenneth), Wesley Bishop (Jeanette); Rory, Noah, Lucy, Penny and Olive McInnis; Logan Elder, Scott Drake; Luke Miller and Andy Miller; step-great granddaughter, Guen Ocenar and step-great grandson Mitchell Glausier.
Her great-great grandchildren are Austin, Chase and Aubrey-Kate Maki; Avery, Kade, Linken and Isaac Gordon; Wesley and Samuel Bishop and three step-great great-grandchildren, Kassandra and Prisilla Green and Robert Duan.
She has two nieces, Jane Whittlesey and Rawls Whittlesey; a nephew, George S. Whittlesey III (Karol); and three great-nephews, Whit and Alden Grove (Jane), and George S. Whittlesey IV.
The family plans a Celebration of Life gathering which will be announced at a later date.
Theora loved all animals, but was particularly fond of her kitties, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to CatNappers, P.O. Box 71203, Albany, GA (229)-866-6080.
