Mrs. Theresa Nelson Williamson, 65, of Sycamore, GA earned her wings, Friday, March 5, 2021. Graveside services were held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Bethel Baptist Church.
The daughter of the late Stantley Nelson and Marlyn Wilson Nelson of Sycamore, she was born in Turner County, where she resided for her lifetime. She retired from the Turner County Board of Education, where she was an Educational Specialist and touched many students' live for 37 years. She was very involved in her students' lives, as a Master FCCLA Advisor, and was awarded The 2010 Teacher of The Year Award.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Ross Williamson and her brother, H. Ricky Nelson.
She was a member of the DAR, UDC, Southern Dames of America, United Daughters of 1812, GA State Continental Society of Indian Wars, and The Keenagers Club. She was also a member of the Bethel Baptist Church and loved her Bible study class.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Thomas Williamson of Sycamore, and her daughter, Amy (Larry) Barrios of San Antonio, TX.
While flowers will be accepted, for those who wish, donations may be made the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or American Diabetes Association, 8384 Baymeadows RD., Suite 10, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
