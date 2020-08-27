Mr. Thomas Allen Kersh, 71, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Richard VanCleave will officiate and the family will greet with friends following the service. We respectfully ask all guests adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Born on March 1, 1949, in Fulton County, Mr. Kersh was the son of the late Tom and Marelle Kersh. He owned and operated Mr. K's convenient store on Sylvester Road and later retired from the Dougherty County School System. He was of the Methodist faith and an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan. A loving husband, father, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 41 years, Melody Champion Kersh of Albany; son, Kenyon Kersh and his wife Cynthia of Albany; sister-in-law, Linda Stewart (Richard) of Chelsea, Al; niece, Ashley Evans (Brad) of Chelsea, Al; great nephew, Brayden Evans; two cousins, Lynn Brooks and Robin Etheredge; two aunts; his 4 legged grand babies, Dixie, Buddy, and Baby Kersh; and a host of extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Kersh family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.