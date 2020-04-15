Thomas Isaac Bass, Jr. of Leesburg, GA died April 10, 2020 at Wynfield Health and Rehabilitation. Services will be announced at later date.
Born in Edison, GA, Mr. Bass had resided in Leesburg, GA for a number of years. He was the owner and operator of Bass Trucking before his illness and enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Beacon Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Isaac Bass, Sr. and Nellie Ruth Adams Bass.
Survivors include the mother of his children, Donna McCorkle Bass, Leesburg, GA, his son, Thomas I. (TIB) Bass, III, Leesburg, GA, a daughter, Tina Bass Chesser (Revis), Hortense, GA, brothers, Jimmy Bass (Peggy), Tifton, GA, Bud Bass, and Bob Bass, both of Dothan, AL, Randy Bass (Betsy) and Ricky Bass both of Ashford, AL, sister, Elaine Bass Ledden (Royce), Leesburg, GA, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.