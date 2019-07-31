Mr. Thomas Wayne Canon, 66, of Albany, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Morningside United Methodist Church. Rev. Cheryl Vinson will officiate with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens.
Born July 14, 1953, in Albany, Mr. Canon was the son of the late Thomas E. and Opal Louge Canon. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid sports fan who liked the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech Football. He was very artistic and loved his family. He was a member of Morningside United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Canon was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Canon.
Survivors include his sons, Bradley Canon (Miho) of Orange Park, FL and Tommy Sandford of Ocklawaha, FL; nephews, Josh Canon (Ashley) of Smithville and Jacob Canon of Albany.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
