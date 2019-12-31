Albany, GA
Thomas L. Crowder, Jr.
Thomas Linwood (Tom) Crowder, Jr., 85, of Albany, GA, died December 29, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Private services will be held by the family with Rev. Mike Lawson officiating.
Tom was born in Geraldine, AL on January 13, 1934 to the late Thomas L. and Mae Warren Crowder, Sr. He graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Agriculture and served as a Pilot in the United States Navy. Tom moved to Albany, GA in 1966. He was employed with The Boise Cascade Company for forty four years. Tom was a member of the Auburn Alumni Association and the First Baptist Church of Albany. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn (Kathy) Crowder in 2011.
Survivors include his children, Linwood (Kim) Crowder of Knoxville, TN and Lisa (Mike) Lawson of Leesburg, GA, five grandchildren, Iris Luce (Mat), Macon, GA, Nathan Crowder (Christian), Knoxville, TN, Meredith Mead (Kaleb), Colorado Springs, CO, Anthony Crowder (Erin), Knoxville, TN, Mason Crowder, Knoxville, TN, and one great grandchild, Vera Ruth Luce.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Tom to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707 or to Lee County Animal Shelter, 101 Mossy Dell Rd., Leesburg, GA, 31763.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
Thomas Linwood (Tom) Crowder, Jr., 85, of Albany, GA, died December 29, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Private services will be held by the family with Rev. Mike Lawson officiating.
Tom was born in Geraldine, AL on January 13, 1934 to the late Thomas L. and Mae Warren Crowder, Sr. He graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Agriculture and served as a Pilot in the United States Navy. Tom moved to Albany, GA in 1966. He was employed with The Boise Cascade Company for forty four years. Tom was a member of the Auburn Alumni Association and the First Baptist Church of Albany. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn (Kathy) Crowder in 2011.
Survivors include his children, Linwood (Kim) Crowder of Knoxville, TN and Lisa (Mike) Lawson of Leesburg, GA, five grandchildren, Iris Luce (Mat), Macon, GA, Nathan Crowder (Christian), Knoxville, TN, Meredith Mead (Kaleb), Colorado Springs, CO, Anthony Crowder (Erin), Knoxville, TN, Mason Crowder, Knoxville, TN, and one great grandchild, Vera Ruth Luce.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Tom to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707 or to Lee County Animal Shelter, 101 Mossy Dell Rd., Leesburg, GA, 31763.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Crowder, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.