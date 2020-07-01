Funeral services for Thomas Elbert (Tom) Burgess, 68, of Camilla will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church at 1:00 PM where he was a member. The Rev, Steve Wooten will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Neil Gibson, Alec Lambert, Dean Daniels, Danny Burgess, Hank Burgess, Marcus Tucker, Shannon Radney, and Chuck Turner. Honorary pallbearers are his nephews. Born July 28, 1951 in Camilla he was the baby boy of 21 siblings of the late Henry B. and Janie Bell Williamson Burgess. Mr. Burgess passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence. He was a retired Journeyman at Plant Mitchell for Georgia Power. He was married to Stacy Lynn Hall Burgess for 17 years of Camilla who survives. Other survivors include daughters, Tonya Burgess Lambert ( Derrick) of Newton; Amanda Burgess Woods (Shawn) of Pelham; granddaughters, Shyanne Gibson of Moultrie; Daryn Lambert of Bainbridge; Laurie Gibson of Pelham and SheaLynn Woods of Pelham; grandsons, Alec Lambert of Newton; Neil Gibson of Pelham; stepsons, Billy Joe Smith of Columbus; Wally Smith of Buckhead; Davie Woods of Sale City, GA; Dylan Tillery of Camilla; Ryan Martin of Camilla and stepdaughter, Stacie Woods of Sale City; sisters, Dorothy (Dot) Peterson, Judy Radney, Anette Turner, LaGail Brooks (Wayne) and Sue Ritter (Hollis) of Abbeyville, AL and a half sister, Jaine B. Peacock and numerous neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Janie Ruth Burgess, wife, JoAnn Knight Burgess and stepson, Bobby Joe Smith, a sister, Margie Tucker and brothers, Billy Burgess, Wallace Burgess, Ray Burgess, and Everett Burgess. The family will receive friends at Union Grove Baptist Church on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6:00PM-8:00PM. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham Social distancing guidelines must be followed. Funeral services will be live streamed on Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Homes Facebook Page.
