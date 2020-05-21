Thomas "Wayne" Hartis, 69, of Lee County, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Kimbrell-Stern. Rev Steve Hurley will officiate. Due to Covid 19, those attending should wear masks and practice social distancing.
Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who loved the Lord with all his heart. His passions in life included fishing, watching Atlanta Braves and Alabama games, and gospel music. Wayne was a proud Vietnam Veteran who loved his family and his country. His family is at ease knowing he's resting in the hands of his Lord and Savior.
Survivors include his wife, Emily of Lee County, 6 children, Jim Hartis of Warner Robins, GA, Arthur Lois Hartis of Bonaire, GA, Roxanne Hartis Embler of Lee County, Jason Hartis (Gina) of Huntsville, AL, Tony Hartis (Jodie) of Warner Robins, GA and Gina Hartis Cromer (Chris) of Perry, GA, a step daughter, Ashley Crain (Andrew) of Athens, GA, 2 brothers, George Hartis (Gail) of Sacramento, CA and Guy Hartis of Gray, KY, a sister, Montine Williams (Charles) of Gray, GA, 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, George and Viola Hartis.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
