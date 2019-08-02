Thomas Isaac

Mr. Thomas L. Isaac, 83 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday July 27, 2019 at home.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00AM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at Martin Luther King Funeral Home, 1908 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Elder Ovit James Simmons will officiate. Interment will follow in the Union Memorial Cemetery -Albany, GA. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 2, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. Isaac 1606 Whisperwood St. Apt A.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
