Baconton, GA
Thomas W. Lomineck
Thomas "Tommy" William Lomineck, 74, of Baconton died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. January 4, 2020 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Born March 10, 1945 in Donalsonville, GA, Mr. Lomineck was the son of the late Amzie Otho Lomineck and Mayme Mitchell Lomineck. He was retired, having worked as the golf cart manager at Double Gate Country Club in Albany. He was preceded in death by a son, Joshuah Lomineck.
Survivors include daughters, Misty Davis (Drew) of Baconton and Hope Brock (Kenny) of Baconton; a niece, Samantha Addison (Jack) of Baconton; three grandchildren, Logan Willis, Zakkary Willis, and Braylee Davis.
Memorials may be made to Stitches of Mitchell County, 4380 Puppy Lane, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
