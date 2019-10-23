Mr. Thomas Harold Luke, 94, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2700 Westgate Dr. Albany, GA 31701. Bishop Ron Fields will officiate with interment to follow in the Leesburg Cemetery.
Born March 11, 1925, Mr. Luke was the son of the late Thomas and Lelia Murphy Luke. He proudly served his country in the Army and retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base of Albany. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was known as an outdoorsman. He enjoyed working in his yard, growing Tangerines and sharing them with family and friends. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by them all.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Luke was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Arizona Cook Luke, son, Harold Thomas Luke; granddaughter, Heather N. Carter and daughter-in-law, Becky Luke.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Barbara Turner of Albany, Charlotte Carter (Audie) of Leesburg, William Luke (Joyce) of Albany, Roger Luke of Albany and David Luke (Nancy) of Leesburg; daughter-in-law, Terri Luke of Powder Springs; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
