Thomas Madison Pollock

Thomas "Tommy" Madison Pollock, 71, of Clemson, SC, passed peacefully August 31, 2019 at his home after a long battle with ALS.
He was married to his wife Carol Susan Roberts Pollock for 48 years and was the loving father of Thomas Mitchell Pollock (Sara Elizabeth Walling Pollock) and Dr. Ashley Brooke Pollock Trexler (Kevin Eugene Trexler) and proud grandfather of Hanna Rose Trexler. He was anxiously awaiting the birth of a second granddaughter, Ann Kathryn Pollock.
Born on a farm in Bainbridge, GA on October 30, 1947 to parents Murnice Pollock and Anna Lois Smith Pollock. Tommy enjoyed gardening and boating. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a masters degree in agricultural engineering and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
He served as a lieutenant in the Navy for 3 years. During the Vietnam War, both in Washington, DC and on the destroyer USS Tattnall. Tommy was an avid UGA football fan who enjoyed tailgating and games with his family and friends for over 40 years. After moving to Clemson in 1984, he worked in management for Schlumberger and later became owner of the Ameriprise Financial franchise in Clemson where he found his calling in work. Tommy was a faithful member of Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson.
In addition to his immediate family listed above, he is survived by his sister Myra Jean Pollock Kosoff, niece Stephanie Rae Taylor (Trafton Taylor) and their children Ryleigh Madison and Raevyn Maranne, brother-in-law Karl Thomas Roberts (Cindy Hatfield Roberts), niece Shannon Leigh Roberts Hustick (Jeff Hustick) and their children Jackson Troop and Savannah Brooke, nephew Ryan Karl Roberts, and niece Kelly Erin Roberts Scott (Darren Scott) and their children Lucy Rose and Harper Alan.
He is predeceased in death by his parents Murnice and Anna Pollock and brother-in-law Dan Kosoff.
Donations in memory of Tommy may be made to the Tamassee DAR School Children's Fund (P.O. Box 8, Tamassee SC 29686) or to UGA's Student Veterans Resource Center (481 Tate Student Center, Athens, GA 30602).
Family will receive friends Monday, September 2, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 PM at Duckett Robinson Funeral Home, Central SC. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson. Entombment with military rites to follow at Memory Gardens.
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
