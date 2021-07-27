Thomas "Tommy" Maurice Beckum, 77, of Edison passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, July 27, 2021. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Murphy and Larry Worsley officiating.

Mr. Beckum was born on February 27, 1944, in Jacksonville, FL the son of the late Thomas Allen and Pearl Eunice Vallerchamp Beckum. He was retired as a truck driver for McLendon Farms and was a member of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Florence Kelly Beckum of Edison, 2 sons, Tommy Dewayne (Teresa) Beckum of Arlington and Dennis Maurice "Boots" (Tonya) Beckum of Edison, a sister, Margaret (Richard) Carter of Del Rio, TN and 3 granddaughters, Abby Beckum, Avery Beckum and Rylee Beckum.

Mike Varnum, Jason Worthy, Richard Worthy, Jerry Scarborough and Kent Cheney will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday.

LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME

CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148

