...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM EDT
/6 PM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of at least 108 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, south-central Georgia, the Florida
Panhandle, and portions of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/
Thursday. Additional advisories will likely be needed again on
Friday and Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9
1 1.
&&
Thomas "Tommy" Maurice Beckum, 77, of Edison passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, July 27, 2021. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Murphy and Larry Worsley officiating.
Mr. Beckum was born on February 27, 1944, in Jacksonville, FL the son of the late Thomas Allen and Pearl Eunice Vallerchamp Beckum. He was retired as a truck driver for McLendon Farms and was a member of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Florence Kelly Beckum of Edison, 2 sons, Tommy Dewayne (Teresa) Beckum of Arlington and Dennis Maurice "Boots" (Tonya) Beckum of Edison, a sister, Margaret (Richard) Carter of Del Rio, TN and 3 granddaughters, Abby Beckum, Avery Beckum and Rylee Beckum.
Mike Varnum, Jason Worthy, Richard Worthy, Jerry Scarborough and Kent Cheney will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS BECKUM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
To look at America during the Roaring Twenties, Stacker compiled a list of discoveries, trends, and changes that shaped lives in the 1920s, from news sites, historic research, scientific studies, and government reports. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.