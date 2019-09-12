Thomas Kenneth "Ken" Musgrove, 75, of Lee County, GA, died September 9, 2019 at his residence. Memorial services will be held Friday at 2:00 PM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Robert Greene will officiate.
Ken was born in Macon, GA to the late Sylvester Kenneth and Mary Virginia Musgrove on Oct. 1, 1943. He was raised in Albany, GA on Baker Ave. and after graduating from Albany High School in 1961, Ken served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam.
Ken graduated from Emory University and was employed with Home Federal Savings and Loan, Georgia Federal Savings and Loan and Regions Bank. After his retirement he and his wife, Phiny owned and operated Musgrove Appraisal Service. Ken loved to read, he loved the water and loved to lobster. He was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Josephine "Phiny" Musgrove of Lee County, GA, two children, Lesley McWilliams of Albany, GA and Misty (Bill) Bosma of Sussex, NJ, a sister, Penny (Roger) Teel of Montgomery, AL, a brother, Don Musgrove of Quinby, SC and two grandchildren, Baylee Bosma and Sydney Bosma.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the Parlor at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church.
Those desiring may make contributions to Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707 or to Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center, 2223 Dawson Road #7220, Albany, GA 31707, or to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.