Thomas Russell Bailey, "Tommy" to some, "Tom" to some. He was my brother. Tommy never met a stranger. Tommy also had a sister, Beth Rosebrooks and her husband Lewis.
Tommy was a truck driver, a paramedic, a lifeguard, fire fighter, and several other things over the course of his life.
He dedicated his life to the service and protection of others. Tommy was a Born Again Christian- a friend and brother in Jesus, and is now residing in Heaven with all those who have preceded him. I will miss him, but I know he no longer has any pain.
Tommy graduated Calhoun County High School in 1968, attended Albany Vocational/Technical School for a time, never decided what career path he wanted to follow, so he became an EMT with the Albany Fire Department. As an EMT on a routine call, Tommy once probably saved the life of former President (Gov of Georgia at the time) Jimmy Carter's son. The young man had been in a wreck, and though young Carter did not sustain life-threatening injuries, he was going into shock, and without specific treatment, shock can lead to death.
As an EMT for the Albany Fire Department, Tommy also once showed up at the scene of a motorcycle accident that his brother was involved in. Tommy Bailey spent his life trying to help others whenever he could. An injury sustained in his youth prevented Tommy from becoming a law officer, and eventually ended his career as an EMT, simply because of his lack of mobility. So, he became a truck driver.
Tommy was a member of LifeSpring Church in Albany.
Born Thomas Clark on October 25, 1948, Tommy is preceded in death by his Mother, Betty Jean Shanley, his father John R Clark, step fathers Russell Bailey and Bob Shanley. Tommy is survived by his brother, Fred Bailey and wife Dorothy of Roanoke, TX, sister Beth Rosebrooks and her husband Lewis of Clearwater, FL, nieces Carrie Douglas of Albany, Tracy Henderson of Jacksonville, FL, Maggie Goff of Albany , and Georgia Bennett of Fayetteville, GA, as well as 12 grand nieces and nephews.
Tommy is a direct descendant of the Blackshear family for which Blackshear, GA and Lake Blackshear were named.
He will be missed by all who really knew him."
