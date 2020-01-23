Winder, Ga.
Thomas Foy Stone
Mr. Thomas "Stoney" Foy Stone, 80 of Winder, Ga., affectionately known as "Stoney" passed away quietly at his son's home, on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Winder, GA where he lived for the past 8 years.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Pine Forest Church Cemetery with military honors. The Rev. Terry Hawkins and Rev. Brian Bailey will officiate.
Mr. Stone was born on October 14, 1939 in Tifton, Ga., to the late Dewey Malone and Mary Olive Eubanks Stone. He was an only child where he lived in Tifton GA, until his parents moved to Miami, FL where he graduated from Miami Central High School. All through high school, he worked at Puritan Dairy. After graduation, he worked at Channel 4. Mr. Stone loved the military so he joined the United States Marine Corps for the next 4 years, until being honorably discharged on a hardship due to his father's illness. After his father's death, Mr. Stone and his mother moved to Albany, GA where where he went to work at Carlton Company Caterpillar. He retired on November 30, 2001 after 36 years of service. During his tenure at Carlton, Mr. Stone missed the military so he joined the Georgia Army National Guard in Dawson, GA staying 17 years, retiring as E-7 on February 23, 1996 with 21 years of military service.
Mr. Stone is survived by his wife, Carylon Annette Willis Stone of nearly 47 years of Winder, Ga; son, Robert Jess Burnett (Rhonda), daughter Kimberley Shannon Stone Waskiewicz (Andrew); grandchildren, Christopher Ferrell (Kaci) of Leesburg, GA, Casey Malone Burnett stationed with the US Navy in VA, Allison Leigh Burnett of Winder, GA, Joshua Stone Waskiewicz and Ava Rose Waskiewicz of Watkinsville, GA, two Great Grandchildren Emily Juanita Ferrell of Leesburg, GA and Gunner Payne Sweet of Winder, GA. He is preceded in death by a Great Grandchild Avery Justice Ferrell .
The family will receive friends and family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Banks Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements
Sylvester, GA 31791
(229) 776-2055
Mr. Thomas "Stoney" Foy Stone, 80 of Winder, Ga., affectionately known as "Stoney" passed away quietly at his son's home, on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Winder, GA where he lived for the past 8 years.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Pine Forest Church Cemetery with military honors. The Rev. Terry Hawkins and Rev. Brian Bailey will officiate.
Mr. Stone was born on October 14, 1939 in Tifton, Ga., to the late Dewey Malone and Mary Olive Eubanks Stone. He was an only child where he lived in Tifton GA, until his parents moved to Miami, FL where he graduated from Miami Central High School. All through high school, he worked at Puritan Dairy. After graduation, he worked at Channel 4. Mr. Stone loved the military so he joined the United States Marine Corps for the next 4 years, until being honorably discharged on a hardship due to his father's illness. After his father's death, Mr. Stone and his mother moved to Albany, GA where where he went to work at Carlton Company Caterpillar. He retired on November 30, 2001 after 36 years of service. During his tenure at Carlton, Mr. Stone missed the military so he joined the Georgia Army National Guard in Dawson, GA staying 17 years, retiring as E-7 on February 23, 1996 with 21 years of military service.
Mr. Stone is survived by his wife, Carylon Annette Willis Stone of nearly 47 years of Winder, Ga; son, Robert Jess Burnett (Rhonda), daughter Kimberley Shannon Stone Waskiewicz (Andrew); grandchildren, Christopher Ferrell (Kaci) of Leesburg, GA, Casey Malone Burnett stationed with the US Navy in VA, Allison Leigh Burnett of Winder, GA, Joshua Stone Waskiewicz and Ava Rose Waskiewicz of Watkinsville, GA, two Great Grandchildren Emily Juanita Ferrell of Leesburg, GA and Gunner Payne Sweet of Winder, GA. He is preceded in death by a Great Grandchild Avery Justice Ferrell .
The family will receive friends and family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Banks Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements
Sylvester, GA 31791
(229) 776-2055
To send flowers to the family of Thomas Stone, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.