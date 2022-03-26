Thomas "T.J." Barry Charles Dewitt Tuten

Thomas "T.J." Barry Charles Dewitt Tuten, 24, of Albany, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. A memorial service honoring his life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. T.J. was born November 15, 1997, in Albany, to Thomas and Gwendolyn Tuten. He currently worked as a tree cutter and was known for his love of nature. He had a carefree spirit with an adventurous soul and could always be found skateboarding. A beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include his parents, Thomas and Gwendolyn Tuten; siblings, Joshua Kyser, Kassandra Tuten, Katherine Pate (Adam), Diana Tuten, Sabrina McKendree (Eric Ragan), and Joshua Holley; grandparents, Delores and William Hall; nephews Mitchell, Daniel, Harrison; niece, Felicity; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Tuten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

