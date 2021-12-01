...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog.
* WHERE...The Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and portions
of southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Thomas William "Tom" Kerrey, 85, of Lee County, GA died November 28, 2021 at his residence. Memorial services will be held Saturday at 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Mr. Kerrey was born on August 15, 1936 in East Lansing, MI to Thomas and Agnes Kerrey. He graduated from East Lansing High School and Michigan State University. Mr. Kerrey served as a Captain in the United States Air Force and flew the F-86 Fighter and T-37 as his first trainers and the B-52 Bomber during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the 4133 Bomb Wing "Black Barons". Mr. Kerrey was a commercial pilot for Pan Am Airlines and United Airlines for over twenty years and enjoyed hunting, deep sea fishing, stock trading, gardening and flying international. Mr. Kerrey was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Denise Kerrey.
Survivors include his children, Tom A. Kerrey of Weaverville, NC and Pam Kerrey of Albany, GA, a brother, John Kerrey of Columbia, SC, a sister, Ann Kerrey of Vermont and his grandchildren, Haley Kerrey (Taylor) Withers of Charlotte, NC, Morgan Kerrey of Kennesaw, GA and Rebecca (David) Fetterhoff of Jacksonville, FL and his great-grandchildren, Andrew Fetterhoff and Savannah Fetterhoff.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm at the home of Pam Kerrey and from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home before the service.
