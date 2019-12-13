Mr. Thyrone Canthrell King, 62 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2:00PM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at Martin Luther King Funeral Home, 1908 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Pastor Dorothy K. Garner will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, December 13, 2019, from 12:00 Noon until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. King's mother, Bertha King Thorpe, 1132 Saint Andrews Drive.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.