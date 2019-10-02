Timothy Cody

Timothy Andrew Cody, 53, of Traverse City, Michigan, formerly of Albany, Georgia passed away of natural causes in his home on Monday, September 2, 2019. Timothy was born in Torrington, Connecticut, on October 28, 1965. He moved to Albany in 1968 and grew up there, where he was a 1985 graduate of Dougherty High School. He later lived in New York City in his thirties and subsequently moved to Lansing, Michigan. Before his death, he was a well-appreciated employee at The Cottage Restaurant in Traverse City.
Timothy is predeceased by his mother, Nancy Carol (Page) Cody and survived by his father, Norman J. Cody of Anson, ME. He is also survived by siblings Phil Cody of Albany GA, Celeste Cody of Atlanta, GA, Rose Betit of Montreal, QC, Chris Cody of Valdosta, GA, Stephen Cody of Augusta, ME and nieces and nephews Joshua Betit, Hannah Betit, Scott Cody, Kathryn Cody, Christopher Cody, Jr., Perrin Cody, Siuan Cody and Elyas Cody.
Timothy was a very creative person who enjoyed writing, drawing, acting with the local theater, and on occasion performing stand-up comedy at various Lansing area clubs. He will be terribly missed but always remembered by the family and friends who loved him as a warm, caring, devoted, hardworking and very funny person who always made others laugh. Among the many things he loved about life, Timothy had a particular fondness for dogs of all kinds.
A cremation has taken place and his remains will be buried alongside those of his mother in Crown Hill Cemetery at a private graveside service on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Timothy's honor be made to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 Oakridge Dr, Albany, GA 31707, www.albanyhumane.org
