Timothy Earl Crosby "Tim", 75 years old, of Mitchell County Georgia, died unexpectedly at his mountain cabin in Lee County Virginia on July 20, 2021.
Tim was born October 1945 in Albany Georgia. He retired after many years of civil service from the Marine Corps Logistics Base. He was divorced at the time of his death but is survived by his former spouses Bobbie (the mother of his children), Carolyn, and Melanie.
Tim died the way he lived; in overalls and chucks, shucking oysters, surrounded by nature, and his prized collection of pink yard flamingos. He lived by the motto "Carpe Diem" which his friends and family know to be tattooed on his hand. A renaissance man, Tim's various hobbies included sailing, car racing, flying, music, camping, hunting, scuba diving, travel, carpentry, and junking among many other pursuits.
Tim is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Eugenia Crosby of Albany Georgia. He is survived by sister Carol Crawley, children Jana Crosby and Mack Crosby, grandchildren Gabrielle Tyson, Lane Griffin, Austin Crosby, Amber Crosby, and greatgrandchildren TJ Crosby, Alex Crosby, and Bella Rose Crosby.
The family is planning a celebration of Tim's life to be announced later. Tim's children request memorial donations be made to the Georgia Wildlife Federation at gfw.org.
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Crosby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.