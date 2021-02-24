Mr. Timothy Edward Tift , 44 of Albany, Georgia transitioned on Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was born on November 6, 1976 to Jerry and Arrie Tift, in Albany, Georgia. Timothy was a 1995 graduate of Westover High School, after graduating he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he was a Mechanical Engineer and worked on F15 Jets. Upon returning home from his military service, he followed in his father's footsteps and worked as a firefighter and the upholstery industry.
Timothy leaves to cherish his memories parents, Jerry and Arrie Tift, three sisters: Silky Teemer (Rodrick) Snellville, GA., Stephanie Simpkin and S'Oterica Jones Albany, GA.; Two sons: Tamaan Ruffin, Houston, TX, Chance Fabian, Nashville, TN; Four daughters: Jakelya Shealy and Kaylin Thompson, Albany, GA, Za'yona Wooden, Korea; and Alysen Rambo Panama City, FL. A "special nephew" Austin Holmes Albany, GA. A :special uncle" R.D. Boyd, Jr., Decatur, GA. Aunts, nieces nephews, cousins, and lots of sorrowing friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Floral Memory Gardens with Rev. Joseph Howard , Eulogist.
