Timothy "Tim" Michael Brown, 60 of Sylvester, GA. died Friday, November 5, 2021 at Tallahassee Select Specialty Hospital in Tallahassee, FL. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Rev. Keith Smith and Rev. Bruce Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery in Sylvester, GA. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home, 3206 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA. 31721.
Mr. Brown was born April 3, 1961 in Stephenville, Newfoundland, Canada, son of the late James Edward Brown, Sr. and Shelby Jean Thomas Brown. He was a Project Manager for Americas Home Place. He was a member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Summits Sunday School Class and loved singing in the choir. He loved Bluegrass Gospel and Gospel music and he played in the group "Made from Scratch", where he was a vocalist and played the guitar, mandolin and harmonica. He loved deer hunting and fishing and was an avid woodworker. He enjoyed working with reclaimed wood and repurposing furniture. He loved everyone and never met a stranger. People, who met him were blessed to have known him. He loved God, his family and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Brown of Sylvester, GA, sons Chris Brown (Tabatha), Burlington, WA, Leroy Brown (Angie) Albany, GA. and Shane Brown (Britany) Sylvester, GA. sister, Theresa "Terry" Dorre' (Gerry), Leesburg, GA, brother, James "Jim" Edward Brown, II (Cheryl), Hampton, SC, brother, Rick Brown (Doris), Johnsonville, SC, sister, Tracy Hood (Ed), Leesburg, GA, grandchildren Jered, Tristan, Kirsten, Kendra, Dakota, Henry, Ava, Shelby, Willow, Eliot, Zoey and Sara, great-grandchildren, Skylnn, Takylee, Laurin and Melinda.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Timothy Michael Brown to Pine Bluff Baptist Missionary Fund, 499 Pine Bluff Road, Albany, GA 31705, or to Providence Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3424 GA Hwy 313, Sylvester, GA 31791.
