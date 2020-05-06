Timothy Ray Pitts, 50, of Ft. Bragg, California, died at his residence on March 16, 2020.
Mr. Pitts was born on June 19, 1969 in Albany, GA to Ray Pitts (Lee County, GA) and Gloria Pitts (Sylvester, GA). He grew up in Albany and later moved his family to California. Mr. Pitts was a safety supervisor for most of his life. Mr. Pitts was a Christian of Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife: Heather Custer, daughters: Cassidy Pitts and Caitlin Pitts; a son: Colton Pitts, all of Ft. Bragg, California; mother: Gloria Pitts; father: Ray Pitts; sister: Dana P. Smith; nieces: Audrey Smith (Stephen Bell), Lauren Cook (Stuart); a great niece: Sadi Bell.
Mr. Pitts was preceded in death by his step-mother, Mary Pitts.
Mr. Pitts had a private ceremony at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Kimbrell-Stern was in charge of arrangements.
