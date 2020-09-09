Timothy "Tim" Joel Wallace, 67, of Lee County, GA died September 9, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Social distancing will be required.
Tim was born in Atlanta, GA on February 23, 1953 to the late Bernie Joe and Nancy Hopkins Wallace. He was the son of a United States Marine and his family traveled to different stations and finally back to Albany when he was in his high school years. Tim attended Dougherty High School, Albany Junior College and received his Masters of Textile Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Tim was a chemist and employed with Miller Brewing for twenty-six years before retiring in 2014. He was a member of Raleigh White Baptist Church and was attending the First Baptist Church of Leesburg. Tim enjoyed collecting and applying his handyman skills.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene M. Wallace of Lee County, GA, his children, Jeremie (Stephanie) Wallace of Valdosta, GA, Brian Wallace and Christen "Cissy" (Thomas) Hoey, Jr. all of Lee County, GA, his grandchildren, Colbie Wallace, Addison Wallace, Brayden Wallace, Shelbie Wallace, Thomas Hoey, III, Camden Hoey and Ethan Hoey, two brothers, John L. Wallace and Mark E. Wallace all of Lee County, GA, brother-in-law Hiram Mock and his wife, Jannet Mock of Lee County, GA. Also leaving behind many loved nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Tim to the First Baptist Church of Leesburg, 135 Main Street, Leesburg, GA, 31763.
