Timothy Watkins
Carrollton, GA
Timothy Watkins
Mr. Timothy Watkins, age 65, died on October 4, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Albany Emanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1534 E. Broad Ave, Albany, GA. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Carroll is in charge of arrangements.
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 836-0044
www.williewatkins.com

