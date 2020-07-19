Mr. Timothy Wayne Ward, 57, of Sycamore, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence. Per his wishes, Mr. Ward was cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Mr. Ward was born on August 10, 1962 in Brunswick, GA. He had lived in Turner County since 2002 and was employed with Coke Cola as a regional manager. Mr. Ward attended Columbus State College on a baseball scholarship. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching baseball and the Andy Griffith Show, but most importantly spending time with his friends and family. Mr. Ward was a member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Sycamore. Survivors include his wife, Donna White Ward of Sycamore; sons, Dr. Chad E. Ward (Katie) of Tallahassee, FL., Chase Ward (Brooklynn Walk) of Adel; grandchild, Margo Ward; father, Billy Roger Ward, Sr.; brother, Billy Ward, Jr. (Donna Butler); sisters, Tammy Ward Fletcher (William) and Victoria McClung (John); a host of nieces and nephews and two K-9 children, Kane and Scout. Mr. Ward was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Ruth Bush Ward and a brother, Richard Ward. Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com. Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.

