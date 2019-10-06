Dea. Timothy Williams, 53, with family by his side at home, quietly went to rest on Thursday, September 28, 2019. His funeral service was held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Graves Station, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston, Sr., officiated. He was laid to rest at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Old Field, Terrell County, GA.
Precious memories will always remain with: his loving and devoted family, which includes his wife, Lasonda Tolbert Williams in Albany, GA; daughter, Kimrika Williams; three grandchildren, Christian, Shaliyah, and Mariah; three siblings, Calvin James Williams (Louise) of Albany, GA, Carolyn R. Thomas of Sasser, GA, and Jerlynn Williams of Dawson, GA, who also served as his caregiver; godbrother, Lashaun Mitchell of Dawson, GA; a special friend, Lysandra Walden of Dawson, GA; a special cousin who was also his cook, Lillie Bell Williams of Dawson, GA; mother-in-law, Emma Wright of Dawson, GA; father-in-law, George Tolbert, Jr., of Dawson, GA; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Williams and Lanedra Tolbert, both of Dawson, GA; two brothers-in-law, Gregory Wright and Jeril Tolbert, both of Dawson, GA; his dog, Rock; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including the Rose Hill Baptist Church Family, who will also mourn his passing.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
