Todd Waite Padgett, Jr. 72, of Worth County, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Phoebe North.
His graveside service will be 11 AM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Jerry Etheredge and Rev. Roger Tillary will officiate.
A native of Miami, FL. Mr. Padgett was retired from MCLB and was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran and retired from the U. S. Army.
Survivors include his daughters, Terrisa Jackson (Wayne), Becky Baker (William), grandchildren, Courtney Jackson (Colby Gilliam), Justin Jackson (Samantha), great grandchildren, Austyn Gravett, Jessie Jackson, brother, Charlie Padgett and a sister, Lois Dilks.
