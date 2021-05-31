Mrs. Toe Orita Tasker, 89, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home. A memorial service honoring her life will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 12:00 noon. Mrs. Tasker was born in Kagoshima, Japan on March 27, 1932, to the late Sumita and Hida Orita. She was married to Mr. Burleigh L. Tasker who also preceded her in death. Toe previously worked at Bobs Candy Factory and Lykes Brothers Meat Packing Co. She was a faithful wife and friend. She is survived by an older sister still residing in Japan; as well a niece and nephew residing in Sioux City, IA. Her faithful friends: Susan Owens, Yoshiko Camp, and Masami Davenport who cared for her during the last few years of her life. Mrs. Tasker had many, many friends that loved and cared for her dearly. Hall and Hall Funeral Home has the honor of caring for her funeral arrangements.

Jun 3
Thursday, June 3, 2021
12:00PM
Andersonville National Cemetery
496 Cemetery Road
Andersonville, GA 31711
