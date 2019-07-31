Tommy Dean Flowers, 57, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, following a prolonged illness at Wynfield Park in Albany.
Originally from Albany Mr. Flowers had spent the last twenty years living in Tallahassee, FL, and worked in the construction business. He enjoyed GA Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, GW and Dale Flowers and a nephew Michael Paul Harrell. He is survived by 2 very special aunts who cared for him during his prolonged illness, Mary Johnson (Floyd) and Reba Cooper; a daughter Michelle Flowers of Eufaula, AL; his sister DeeDee Harrell (Bubba); nieces Kayla Roach and Jessica Harrell; nephew, Matt Harrell; several great-nieces and nephews; aunt Rachel and a special "grandson," Jeremiah.
In accordance to Mr. Flowers wishes, his remains have been cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
