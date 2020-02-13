Albany, Ga.
Tommy Horton
In humble submission to the will of God, the management & staff of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home sadly announce the passing of Mr. Tommy Horton he departed this life on February 1, 2020. Graveside Service will be held Friday February 14, 2020 at 12 Noon in Andersonville National Cemetery 496 Cemetery Road Andersonville, GA 31711.Burial will in the Andersonville National Cemetery. Please keep the family of Mr. Tommy Thornton in your prayers as we Reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service
Albany, GA
(229) 430-8800
