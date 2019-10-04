Tommy Lee Rogers, 69, of Cordele Georgia passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept 25, 2019 of lung disease complicated by heart issues.
Tommy was born on April 18, 1950 in Columbus Georgia to Jack and Irene Rogers. He grew up in Albany Georgia and served his country as a Marine in the Vietnam War.
His funeral service was held on Tuesday, October 1st, at Free Life Church in Cordele GA.
Before Tommy became ill he enjoyed boating and fishing in tournaments on Lake Blackshear. He and his wife, Jeanette, also enjoyed entertaining guests. He is survived by his wife Jeanette, his daughter Sarah Jones, her husband Matt Jones and their children Hunter and Sailor of Cooper City Florida. His Sister Beth Duplechin, brother in law Dean Duplechin, niece and nephew Haley and Patrick of Leesburg GA and His step son, Eric Harris and his wife Sybil of Newark Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Irene Rogers of Albany Ga.
