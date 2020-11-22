Tommy M. Corley, 68, of Albany, GA died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be respected.
Born in Albany, GA and a life-long resident, Tommy loved life. He greatly enjoyed quality time with his family and friends. Some of his favorite pass times were working on cars and especially spending time with his beloved dog, Gray. Tommy was involved in commercial construction as a millwright. He spent many years employed with Georgia Electric. Tommy was of the Christian faith and deeply loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe Melvin Corley, Sr. and Bethel Conner Corley, siblings, Marvin Edward Corley, Roscoe Melvin Corley, Jr. and a niece, Angie Lynn Meeks.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Corley Rutland (Blake), Jacksonville, FL, siblings, Martha Corley Hall and Michael Frank Corley (Robin) all of Albany, GA, grandson, Chandler Rutland, nephews, Robert Corley, Jason Corley, Matt Corley, niece, Michele Splitter and a number of extended family.
The family will receive friends at the gravesite following the services.
